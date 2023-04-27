Las Vegas(KLAS)-Shops along Downtown’s Commerce Street are coming together tomorrow at 5pm to host a Spring Fashion Show benefitting Dress for Success. Looks from Sin Amor, Akin Cooperative, and For the Love, LV will grace the runway at Akin Cooperative while guests enjoy some fashion inspiration, drinks, and community. Ruby Romero from Sin Amor and Beth Lauck from Dust Drunk Love (a brand inside For the Love, LV) stopped by Las Vegas Now with looks and details.

Front row tickets are $25 (include a beverage ticket and goodie bag), while general admission tickets are $15. For more information and tickets purchasing can be found on Eventbrite.