Las Vegas(KLAS)-On Saturday, November 11th, from 4 to 7 p.m., beer buffs can welcome autumn temperatures leaves and fall flavors during Downtown Container Park’s park-wide Fall Beer Festival. Tickets for Downtown Container Park’s Fall Beer Festival are available online now for $30. Guests may also purchase tickets the day of the event at Downtown Container Park’s gates for an elevated price.

Each ticket includes bottomless beers from various bars around the park and the Tap Truck, a mobile brew wagon. Explore Container Park’s many small businesses and eateries before joining fellow revelers for live music from S.A.M.F. on The Lawn.