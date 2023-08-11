Las Vegas(KLAS)-Created by Award Winning Pizzaiolo, Michael Vakneen, Double Zero Pie & Pub brings an intimate pizza and cocktail destination to Chinatown. “Double zero” refers to the finely ground Italian flour that is the basis of all classic Neapolitan pies, but Vankeen offers a unique take called “Neo-Neapolitan.” Double Zero Pie & Pub’s first Las Vegas location is in The Center at Spring Mountain in Chinatown, and it’s open Wednesday-Sunday 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. reservations can be made.