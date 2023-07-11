Las Vegas(KLAS)-Baby, Scary, Posh, Sporty, and Ginger Spice have taken over Thunder Showroom inside The Excalibur. Through July 27th, “SPICE WANNABE – The Spice Girls Tribute” transports audiences back to the 90’s with their immersive concert experience, and there is no shortage of girl power! Roqui Theus, a.k.a., “Reporty Spice,” joined the ladies on stage to help spice up your life. You can catch performances Sunday through Thursday at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 5 p.m. (dark Friday). Tickets range from $49.95 to $80.95 + tax and fees and can be purchased at excalibur.com. Learn more about the show at spicewannabe.com.

Nevada Locals receive 50% off show tickets. Must be purchased in person at the Box office with your local ID to receive discount.