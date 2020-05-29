Live Now
Protests in Minneapolis continue, the National Guard is called in to control unrests

Dogtopia is reopening this month

Las Vegas Now
Posted: / Updated:

Dogtopia will be opening with extra precautions. Call 702-659-5169 for more info

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories