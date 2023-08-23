Las Vegas(KLAS)-DJ Miss Nine is a trailblazer in the dance music industry and she’ll be headlining Marquee’s Low Key in the Library this week. She stopped by Las Vegas Now to talk about how she got to where she is now, her sound and her new album.
Posted:
Updated:
Las Vegas(KLAS)-DJ Miss Nine is a trailblazer in the dance music industry and she’ll be headlining Marquee’s Low Key in the Library this week. She stopped by Las Vegas Now to talk about how she got to where she is now, her sound and her new album.