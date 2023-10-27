Las Vegas(KLAS)-Local Bar, Distill and Remedy’s Tavern’s ongoing philanthropic initiatives include a month-long fundraiser to benefit the Professional Firefighters of Nevada. District Vice President and local fire captain, Beau McDougall, shares more.

Select locations will host local blood drives and also support local heroes by donating 100 percent of proceeds from the sale of a Tito’s or Jack Daniel’s cocktail (at $10) and #VegasStrong shirts ($20) and jackets ($40) for the entire month. Patrons are also encouraged to donate money in the fire boots at each location where donations over $20 will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a fire station dinner.