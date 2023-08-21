Las Vegas(KLAS)-Just in time for a new school year, a new campaign hopes to spark a meaningful conversation about aspirational Disney princess characters and the importance of living each day with confidence and mindfulness. Celebrity journalist, Emily L. Foley shares new products in honor of the celebration including clothing, jewelry, an app and more.

Wonder of Princess Inspiration Will Include:

Confidence Builder–Disney & Calm debut inspirational stories and beloved magic of the Disney Princess characters with exclusive content

Soundscape–Featuring Disney’s Moana, Rapunzel, Tiana and more

Comfort Wear–New Disney Princess inspired apparel, sleep sets and plush

New Toy Offerings–Mattel’s Disney Princess Magical Adventures Castle, JAKKS Pacific’s Disney Princess Style Kitchen, & LEGO’s Ultimate Adventure Castle