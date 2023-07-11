Las Vegas(KLAS)-Locale Italian Kitchen Sous Chef, Eddie Leyva, shares Locale Italian Kitchen’s summer pre-fixe menu items including:
o 12oz. Wagyu Meatball with whipped Herb Ricotta and Locale Pomodoro
o Calabrian Chili “Mac” & Cheese with Cavatappi and Toasted Bread Crumbs
o Watermelon Panzanella Salad with Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Whipped Mascarpone & Goat Cheese Lime-Mint Vinaigrette
o Spinach & Ricotta Ravioloni with Crispy kale, Parmigiano and Basil Pesto Cream.
Locale Italian Kitchen is located at 7995 Blue Diamond Rd. #106 in the heart of Mountain’s Edge in Southwest Las Vegas and is open Monday – Thursday from 5-9 p.m., Friday – Saturday 5-10 p.m., and Sunday with brunch beginning at 11am and dinner running to 9 p.m.