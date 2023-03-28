Las Vegas(KLAS)-Discovery Children’s Museum is a nonprofit organization that has been in the community for more than 32 years and we just recently celebrated our 10 year anniversary being in Symphony Park. Discovery Children’s Museum offers children the opportunity to explore their curiosities while addressing the core educational areas of science and nature, art and culture, and early childhood development.

The Royal Tea is a family-friendly, semi-formal afternoon tea and lunch with a silent auction and raffle, as well as themed crafts and activities for our younger guests. This annual event raises crucial funds for the dynamic learning experiences and community outreach programs DISCOVERY offers families throughout Southern Nevada and beyond!

The Museum is located downtown in Symphony park and is open T-Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday Noon-5pm. The cost is $13.50 for locals.