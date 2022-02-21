Discover the key to permanent weight loss with Total Transformation

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
I-Team
National News
Politics
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Cyber Safe Parents
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
2 guys, 2 jackpots at Caesars on 2/20/2022 combine for nearly $900K in winnings
Top Stories
Road closure this week on Desert Inn for construction
Presidents Day bargains a tradition for thrifty shoppers
Sisolak to deliver State of the State speech at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday
UPDATE: Multiple car crash closes US 95 southbound near I-11 interchange
Video
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Las Vegas Weather Map Center
Las Vegas Forecast Hourly & 7 Day Forecast
Top Stories
Gusty winds for the holiday
Video
Top Stories
Jumping back into 70s for the weekend
Video
Top Stories
Sunny, with chilly breezes still around
Video
Cooler north winds still blowing. Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, February 16th
Video
Cooler winds lasting all day
Video
Gusty winds & maybe some rain
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Raiders
Raiders Scoreboard
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces
Aviators
The Big Game
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Kempe scores 2, including in OT, to lift Kings past Knights 4-3
Stone on long-term injured list as Jack Eichel set for VGK debut Wednesday
Adesanya tops Whittaker, keeps middleweight title at UFC 271
Rams’ pass rush of Donald, Miller too much for Bengals
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
TailG8 Treats
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
National Snack Month with Healthy Snacks
Video
Top Stories
The Ultimate Spirits Enthusiasts Event
Video
Top Stories
Take advantage of great rates and great programs with Silver State Schools Credit Union
Video
NV Energy is here to help you save money in the midst of rising gas prices
Video
Southern collard greens with Smith’s Food & Drug
Video
Conoco Gas partners with iHeart Media for community give back event
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
8 Points of Community Pride
Hospice Heroes
Your Health – sponsored by P3 Health Partners
Remarkable Women
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Discover the key to permanent weight loss with Total Transformation
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Feb 21, 2022 / 04:09 PM PST
/
Updated:
Feb 21, 2022 / 04:09 PM PST
Dr. Nash’s program helps you fix the problem and teaches you how to fix it for good.
CONTESTS
Don't Miss
I-Team: Burglar shot during home invasion is suspect in dozen crimes, was under surveillance
Video
I-Team: Surveillance video, social media help police link Chiefs player Chris Lammons to nightclub beating
I-Team: Las Vegas pastor wanted for sex crimes against children
Video
I-Team: Warrant issued for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons
Video
I-Team: Man agrees to prison time in fentanyl death of 13-year-old Summerlin girl
Video
I-Team: 3 more charged in Alvin Kamara beating case
Video
I-Team: Family of student who died after boxing match names UNLV, fraternity, and others in lawsuit
Video
Trending Stories
Most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas valley
Video
CCSD teacher says she was brutally attacked by student
Video
Las Vegas family claims baby impacted by powdered formula recall
Video
UPDATE: Multiple car crash closes US 95 southbound near I-11 interchange
Video
Las Vegas weekly real estate update