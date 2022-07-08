Las Vegas(KLAS)-Deux Twins winning over Las Vegas. The dj duo has been full time DJ’s since only 2015, and are already on the biggest stages around the world. Including their very own Wynn nightlife residency. Roqui Theus chats wit the twins about this experience.
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Deux Twins winning over Las Vegas. The dj duo has been full time DJ’s since only 2015, and are already on the biggest stages around the world. Including their very own Wynn nightlife residency. Roqui Theus chats wit the twins about this experience.