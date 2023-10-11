Las Vegas(KLAS)-American Idol viewers discovered Destiny Malibu about five years ago. Since then, Malibu has earned even more fans. She released three albums and hosts a popular podcast addressing mental health. Kendall Tenney chats with this star.
