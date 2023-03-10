KLAS
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Mar 10, 2023 / 04:48 PM PST
Updated: Mar 10, 2023 / 04:48 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-There’s a new board on trend… Instead of cheese and meat charcuterie, it’s all your favorite desserts! Manana and Naira, owners of Manan Bakery, stopped by to show us how to indulge in dessert grazing with their beautiful creations.
