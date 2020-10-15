Decorate cakes like a pro at The Wynn’s Master Class

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- 8 News Now's Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo revealed to viewers and his followers on social media that his beloved golden retriever of 14 years - Bruner, died Monday.

Tedd also shared the unexpected grief he is experiencing in a heartfelt message titled "It's all about a dog." In it he said that he had been getting lots of questions from viewers and followers asking him why he had been wearing glasses in the past few days.