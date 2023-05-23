Las Vegas(KLAS)-DAYLIGHT is bringing the heat this pool season, with exciting lineups and will host a mix of top Latin singers, rappers and DJs every Saturday and select Friday nights.
“Neon Vibra” starts at 10 p.m. every Saturday night where it transforms into a vibrant, neon paradise that elevates the party vibe.
