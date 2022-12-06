Las Vegas(KLAS)-Now through January 2nd, you can have Santa’s Experience at Tivoli Village. Roqui Theus stopped by to take a stroll through its various holiday scenes and photo opportunities, like the North Pole, reindeer stables, gingerbread house, Santa’s toy workshop, the Nutcracker Suite, The Grinch, and more. There is also a real Santa at the end of the attraction to hang out with, and holiday themed axe throwing as well. Kids ages 8-18 can get in free with a special registration. For more information, head to SantasExperience.com or walk right in.