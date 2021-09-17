Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Cyber Safe Parents
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Hunger Action Month
In Your Business
BestReviews
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Mt. Charleston Lodge fire: ‘Heartbreaking’ loss for all of Las Vegas
Video
Top Stories
Monsoon thunderstorms fire off the weekend
Video
Mt. Charleston Lodge ‘pretty much gone’ after early morning fire
Video
‘My prayers were answered’: Family of 2018 hit and run victim reacts to arrest in case
Video
Detectives seek possible victims of accused sexual assault suspect
Video
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Monsoon thunderstorms fire off the weekend
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, Sept. 16th
Video
Top Stories
Dry, breezy winds should clear the air
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 15th
Video
Hot 100s are winding down
Video
Staying hot and dry across the desert
Video
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Raiders Scoreboard
Aviators
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Fleury shows off new mask, uniform with Blackhawks
Video
Report: Raiders’ Mariota to be out for several weeks
Mexican Baseball Fiesta begins Thursday at Las Vegas Ballpark
Knights to hold Fan Fest tonight downtown
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Supporting local creatives at “Market in the Alley”
Video
Top Stories
Vegas local Holly Webster to compete on “Halloween Wars”
Video
Top Stories
Daredevil specialist Jonathan Goodwin added to “Fantasy” at the Luxor
Video
Attorney Eric Palacios discusses vaccinations for concert goers
Video
Cano Health specializes in wellness programs for senior care
Video
Sin City Chronicles concerts & the birth of Rebel football
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
Pool Patrol
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Pure Aloha Festival 2021
Top Stories
Pure Aloha Festival 2021
Top Stories
Harvest Festival Prize Package
Top Stories
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Daredevil specialist Jonathan Goodwin added to “Fantasy” at the Luxor
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Sep 17, 2021 / 06:12 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Sep 17, 2021 / 06:12 AM PDT
For more info visit
The Luxor
.
CONTESTS
Don't Miss
I-Team: Criminals using dating apps to lure victims; man punched, robbed in Las Vegas hotel room
Video
I-Team sources: 14-year-old arrested for murder, suspected in 2nd deadly shooting
Video
I-Team: Las Vegas QAnon conference finds new home with major Trump supporter
9/11 hijackers in Las Vegas: local officials recount investigation
Video
I-Team: ZIP code data reveals which Las Vegas valley neighborhoods are more food insecure
‘It was a warzone,’ retired doctor on front lines remembers 9/11, 20 years later
Video
I-Team: Las Vegas hospital nurse facing sexual assault charges named in lawsuit involving allegation from 2019
Video
Trending Stories
Mt. Charleston Lodge ‘pretty much gone’ after early morning fire
Video
Mt. Charleston Lodge fire: ‘Heartbreaking’ loss for all of Las Vegas
Video
VEGAS FUGITIVE: Arthur Wilson
Video
Detectives seek possible victims of accused sexual assault suspect
Video
Pfizer releases side effects experienced after booster shots