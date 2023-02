Las Vegas(KLAS)-She has danced for greats like Beyonce, Ricky martin, and Michael Jackson… She’s a founding member of the global mega group ‘The Pussycat Dolls’. And now, Carmit Bachar is bringing her talents to Las Vegas with a new “Westside Story” inspired burlesque show benefitting the ‘Aids Healthcare Foundation’. She sat down with Roqui Theus to talk about how she’s entertaining and educating.

“A Westside Story: Burlesque Show” is tomorrow at 8pm at the Fremont Country Club.