CRISPY PARMESAN

YUKON GOLD POTATOES

I love Autumn, and one of my favorite parts of this time of year is the hearty warming, comfort foods that you begin to cook that are in season. LIKE POTATOES!!!! This recipe is non-complicated and your loved ones will keep asking over and over again for you to make it. Consider adding extra garlic if that is what your family likes. Mine does!!!! Enjoy!!

Serves: 4-6

Total Time: 35 Minutes

Ingredients:

4 Yukon Gold Potatoes sliced in half

4 Tbsp. melted butter

1/3 c. grated Parmesan cheese

½ tsp. smoked paprika

½ tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. ground pepper

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. fresh minced rosemary

2 cloves minced garlic

2 tsp. chopped chives

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°

Clean your potatoes well and then dry. Slice your potatoes in half width wise. Next score the flat side of the potatoes in a waffle like pattern.

Combine all ingredients except the chives in a mixing bowl. Stir making it all into a paste. Spoon about a Tablespoon of the paste onto the flat side of the potato and smooth evenly. Place flat side down into a baking dish keeping that tucked together nice and tightly.

Bake for 25 minutes or so. And then eat the deliciousness.

Remember: “Spread Love Like Butter” Enjoy!