Craftabulous shopping extravaganza

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
Mystery Wire
National News
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
Vegas NYE
Top Stories
LIVE UPDATE: 2 crashes in the Airport Connector Tunnel, multiple vehicles involved
Top Stories
City of Las Vegas considers smoking ban in public parks
LIVE: Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Gordon Sondland most anticipated witness testifies
Research shows that working from home benefits both employees and the employer
Nevada one step closer to renewable energy goals with kick off of transmission project
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Heavy rain drenches Las Vegas valley, temperatures drop
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, November 19th
Top Stories
Saying goodbye to the warmer fall days
Plan ahead for first rain in months
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, November 18th
Short sleeves today, but jackets & umbrellas in 48 hours
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
The Big Game
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Fleury’s big saves in 450th win lead Vegas past Leafs, 4-2
Top Stories
Toronto Maple Leafs fans travel well, no matter what city they invade
Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium boasts nearly $2 billion price tag
Sword and Shield: Raiders pull third straight win
Knights’ Pacioretty and Stastny host street hockey clinic for local kids
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Buddy Check
Call 8 Phone Bank
Turkey-Thon
Entertainment
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
TailG8 Treats
Top Stories
Girls Knight out with Wild Collective
Top Stories
Delicious Thanksgiving pies with Southwest Diner
Top Stories
Craftabulous shopping extravaganza
Dawn’s Corner with a holiday sneak peek
Securing your home or business with Glass Guard
Humana is here to help you get medicare ready
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
LIVE: Crash in the northbound lanes of Airport Connector Tunnel
Live Now
Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Gordon Sondland most anticipated witness testifies
Craftabulous shopping extravaganza
Las Vegas Now
The show is this weekend at Texas Station
Posted:
Nov 20, 2019 / 05:25 AM PST
/
Updated:
Nov 20, 2019 / 05:25 AM PST
Trending Stories
Las Vegas Valley experiencing problems with growing rat population
LIVE UPDATE: 2 crashes in the Airport Connector Tunnel, multiple vehicles involved
Coroner classifies death of woman injected with pool cleaner, left in container in desert as ‘undetermined’
I-Team: Settlement agreement reached in CCSD case involving a special needs child
LIVE: Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Gordon Sondland most anticipated witness testifies