Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s being billed as the world’s largest hot tub party at Circa Resort and Casino. Kendall Tenney is joined by Chayse Baker of Stadium Swim to talk more about the upcoming event and Las Vegas’ only year-round pool amphitheater.
