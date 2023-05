Las Vegas(KLAS)-The newly renovated Spa at The Palms is ready to keep you revived and well! The spa features three levels, complete with 15 treatment sanctuaries, a full service salon, fitness center and Zen Studio for yoga, meditation and retreats. The spa is located near the Palms’ pool, where Roqui Theus got tips on how to take care of your skin and cool down while poolside.