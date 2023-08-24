Las Vegas(KLAS)-Flanker Kitchen & Sports Bar is hosting a Renaissance World Tour after party Saturday and Sunday. Francesco Lafranconi with Carver Road Hospitality joined Roqui Theus with a menu and venue fit for the Bey Hive. Fans can enjoy signature Beyonce themed dishes, cocktails, and karaoke. Flanker is located right outside the walkway to Allegiant Stadium inside Mandalay Bay. For reservations and more, head to flankerlv.com.