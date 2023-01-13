KLAS
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Jan 13, 2023 / 04:03 PM PST
Updated: Jan 13, 2023 / 04:04 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Multi-platinum rockers Collective Soul will be at the Pearl Theater at The Palms tomorrow night. JC Fernandez spoke with founding member Will Turpin about the bands 30 year history and what fans can expect at the show.
