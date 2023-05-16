Las Vegas(KLAS)-Clark County is celebrating the revitalization of the historical Commercial Center with a block party on Thursday from 6-9pm! The Commercial Center is a shopping center with a rich history in entertainment, from legendary performers like The Grateful Dead, The Doors, Cream, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, and more. So, Clark County Commissioners Tick Segerblom and Ross Miller are celebrating through music and art, bringing world famous DJ/Producer Deadmau5 to headline the party, with show opener Frankie Perez. Announced this afternoon (May 16th), Mix Master Mike of The Beastie Boys will be performing as well! This free event will also include a Burning Man-style art exhibition led by Art Consultant of Fired Up Management, Joshua Levine.

THE FABULOUS COMMERCIAL CENTER BLOCK PARTY sold out within 3 hours, but as Clark County redevelops the center, expect a bright future and many more experiences to come from this historical landmark.