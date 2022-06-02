REALLY, REALLY, FAST CHICKEN CACCIATORE

One day I had planned to make Chicken Cacciatore for dinner, which is a dish that can take a lot of time to make. Browning each piece of chicken can take a lot of effort which leads to a lot of time. That afternoon I went to see a friend I hadn’t seen in 20 years and only expected to stay for an hour. What was I thinking???? Suddenly after 3 hours I was in a panic about how I was going to make this dish for dinner in time. Well necessity is the “Mother of Invention”. I ran out the door and ran to Whole Foods and bought two cooked chickens and had them quarter the chickens to save time. I was home in 20 minutes and threw everything into the pot hoping no one would notice a flavor difference. And guess what???? No one did!!!! It was remarkable. An amazing complicated dinner made easy, and no one will ever know. Of course, if you want to start with browning the chicken first, you can!

Serves: 4-6

Total Time: 45 Minutes

Ingredients:

2 Cooked organic chickens from your favorite pick up like Whole Foods or Costco

2 Tbsp. Butter

2 Tbsp. Olive Oil

2 tsp. Kosher salt

1 onion large chopped

1-2 cloves of garlic minced

1 Large Chopped red bell pepper

1 Large Chopped orange bell pepper

1 Package white mushroom caps quartered

1 Jar capers

1 -28 oz. Can chopped fire roasted tomatoes

1-28 oz. Can crushed tomatoes

1 Jar Arrabiata Sauce

2 Tbs. Fresh oregano

3 Tbs. Fresh basil

Red pepper flakes to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a non-metallic casserole pot or Dutch oven, sauté the onion in the butter and olive oil. Sprinkle with the salt to begin to sweat the onion. Cook until translucent and add the garlic for the last 30 seconds of cooking. Quarter the cooked chickens and add to the onions. Add the peppers, mushrooms and capers. Then add the crushed tomatoes, chopped tomatoes, arrabiata sauce and seasoning. Bring to a simmer covered for about 20-25 minutes. DONE!

Tip: If you are short cans of tomatoes, you can always substitute a jarred marinara sauce which makes the sauce a bit thicker. (there are so many good ones out there)