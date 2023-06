Las Vegas(KLAS)-Tailgate Social at Palace Station is hosting “Go Knights Go!” Cup Finals Viewing Parties at Tailgate Social for the duration of the series.

Each group of guests can select a Knights’ player and if that player scores, they win a round of shots on the house. We also have a wheel that the staff will spin at the end of each period. If it lands on “Jersey Giveaway,” we will hold a drawing for one lucky guest to win a VGK jersey.

For more information visit: TailgateSocialLV.com