Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
Police officer killed in Capitol car attack will lie in honor Tuesday
Top Stories
Las Vegas-based app giving a boost to local businesses
Video
Suspect’s neighbor recounts day of deadly west valley hit-and-run crash
Video
NDOT wants your feedback on safety project at Carey from I-15 to Sloan
Nevada’s test backlog and shortage of Johnson & Johnson vaccine raises concerns during COVID update call
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, April 12th
Video
Top Stories
Keeping the 80s before the wind returns
Video
Top Stories
HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND! Nate’s 8-Day forecast for Las Vegas
Video
BREEZES HERE. BREEZES THERE. BUT, NO: NOT BREEZES EVERWHERE
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, April 7th
Video
MILD. NOT WILD. Nate’s 8-Day Forecast for Las Vegas
Video
Sports
Sports
Big Tournament
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
NFL Draft
Aces – WNBA
Raiders
Aviators
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Game On! Vegas
Sports Betting
Prep Sports
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Podcasts
Top Stories
Face-Off with Deryk Engelland: Golden Knights have an active trade deadline day
Video
Knights score 4 straight, beat Kings 4-2
Blackhawks Mattias Janmark to Knights in exchange for draft picks
Video
Former Desert Pines standout preps for NFL Draft
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Chatting with the author of the children’s book “Why My Hero Had to Go”
Video
Top Stories
Dr. Nash is helping Vegas with their weight lost journeys
Video
Top Stories
Elevate your trip on the strip with Pink Jeep
Video
Chic La Vie is boosting confidence in men & women
Video
Inspiring young women in the construction field
Video
Sin City Chronicles featuring the opening of T-Mobile Arena
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Remarkable Women
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Chatting with the author of the children’s book “Why My Hero Had to Go”
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Apr 13, 2021 / 05:30 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Apr 13, 2021 / 05:30 AM PDT
Learn more about Talitha Vickers and her book at
TalithaVickers.com
Don't Miss
Pictures and video show Unidentified Flying Objects moving above U.S. Navy warships
Video
I-Team: UNLV student charged in young man’s murder; 2nd suspect wanted
Video
I-Team: Substitute teacher offered officer posing as underage girl $100 for sex, documents say
Video
I-Team: ‘I’m done with politics,’ accused Capitol rioter arrested in Las Vegas tells judge; prosecutors say he tried to sell story
Video
I-Team: Woman made 2 girls work as prostitutes, lived off earnings, police say
Video
The ‘Sheriff Whisperer’: Longtime Metro communications director retires, leaves lasting impact on department
Video
I-Team: Suspect yelled ‘I am God’ in video documenting shooting spree
Video
Trending Stories
Report: Man accused in deadly hit-and-run told police sun was in his eyes, didn’t know what he had hit
Video
I-Team: Search for teens in connection to homicide investigation
Video
PUA claimants concerned about DETR work search requirements
Video
Why some people should return their stimulus checks
Police arrest driver in fatal hit-and-run crash, call incident ‘intentional’
Video