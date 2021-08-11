Chatting with Gene Simmons about his art and music

Las Vegas Now
Posted: / Updated:

Simmons confirms KISS will begin their residency December 27th at the Zappos Theater

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

Don't Miss

Trending Stories