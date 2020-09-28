Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Local News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
National News
I-Team
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Las Vegas named 26th best city for coffee lovers in US; Henderson, North Las Vegas in top 100
Video
Top Stories
Realtors push for Governor Sisolak to ease restrictions on open houses
Video
Family holds funeral for Lesly Palacio; Metro still searching for suspects in case
Video
UPDATE: 3 Injured in crash at Eastern, Wigwam; intersection closed for investigation
Photos: Thousands march in Washington to pray and show Trump support
Gallery
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Saturday, September 26th
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, Sept. 25th
Video
Top Stories
Windy changes will help clear our skies
Video
The hot breezes return today
Video
Hotter 100s keep hanging on
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 22nd
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
Kurt Busch ends 0-for-21 skid to finally win at home track
AP source: Raiders being investigated by NFL over locker room access
Raiders will be without speedy receiver Ruggs vs. Patriots
NASCAR champion returns home mired in 29-race losing streak
En Español
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Celebrating National Comic Book Day at Maximum Comics
Video
Top Stories
Chatting with Danny Koker and Jimmie Johnsons ahead of this week’s Nascar race
Video
Silver State Schools Credit Union is helping out with all your financial needs
Video
21st Century Oncology on not delaying cancer treatments
Video
Tiny Rubik’s Cube goes on sale in Japan to mark 40th anniversary
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Hispanic Heritage Month
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Chatting with Danny Koker and Jimmie Johnsons ahead of this week’s Nascar race
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Sep 28, 2020 / 05:37 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Sep 28, 2020 / 05:37 AM PDT
Counts Kustoms created a paint job to commemorate Johnson’s last race in Vegas
Don't Miss
PHOTOS: Raider Nation celebrates first home game in Las Vegas
Video
AP source: Raiders being investigated by NFL over locker room access
Raiders will be without speedy receiver Ruggs vs. Patriots
Bettors hope to continue hot streak going into week 3 of the NFL season
Video
Raiders and Levy launch ‘Silver & Black Hospitality’
VIDEO: Josh Jacobs is mic’d up for Raiders win over Saints
Video
Raiders reminisce on infamous 2001 ‘Tuck Rule’ game
Video
Trending Stories
NEW: Nevada reports more than 600 COVID-19 cases for first time in September
Video
Police: 3 injured in drive-by shooting at bar east of the Las Vegas Strip
Video
Only on 8: Woman said random group attacked her on Las Vegas Strip, follows recent area crime
Video
Gov. Sisolak announces some COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted; Clark County leader makes recommendations for reopening
Video
Fight over parking space in Las Vegas leads to a fatal punch