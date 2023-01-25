A new year comes with new year’s resolutions that have a lot of people looking at health goals. But for elderly populations, especially with Medicare insurance plans, it also means much-needed screenings and health checks. Intermountain Health has three new MyGeneration Clinics, which specialize in primary care for those 65 years of age and older. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Nevada’s 65 and older population is projected to increase more than 260 percent between 2000 and 2030. Intermountain recognizes that there will be a continued, growing need to offer both primary and specialty care.

The new clinics are around the Henderson-wide area: Sunset MyGeneration Clinic, 2891 North Green Valley Parkway, Horizon myGeneration Clinic, 771 E. Horizon Drive, Suite 140 and the Whitney Ranch myGeneration Clinic, at 1520 W. Sunset Road Suite 100.

The new clinic increases access for Nevadans for healthcare options and come with new health providers, testing and lab areas. Specifically, the Sunset clinic offers all the screening and health checks needed for this important population guidelines. There is the need for annual wellness exams and can be conducted in the facilities. There are lung screenings, lipid checks, diabetes check-ups, orthopedics screenings. Many more based on the Medicare guidelines and then some.

Also increased testing such as for neuropathy and cardiovascular disease. We also have our own lab here. So, you can do all your lab work here for the added convenience.

Since the Sunset clinic is newly opened and as they build the patient visits, they can also see all general acute visits for all adults at this time while they wait to see their regular clinicians. They understand that they may be waiting to see them and we can help expediate that and help the community receive their much-needed health needs.

The Sunset MyGeneration Clinic will be holding a Grand Opening on January 25th, from 1 to 4 pm at 2891 N Green Valley Parkway, Henderson. The community can get free tours, meet the staff and providers, talk about Medicare needs and enjoy free snack and refreshments.

Go to intermountainnv.org to learn more about the clinics and exams.