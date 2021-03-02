Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
Make some time to be outdoors
Video
Top Stories
LIVE: FBI chief testifying for the first time since Capitol riot
Live
Police release new video in unsolved murder of woman driving on I-15 freeway
Video
Thriller between Golden Knights, Wild marks first game fans allowed back in almost a year
Video
I-Team: Video shows Lesly Palacio’s body being dragged by accused killer, father cleaning up scene, prosecutors say
Video
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Make some time to be outdoors
Video
Top Stories
Welcome to March and warmer days
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, February 26th
Video
Wind and temp roller coaster to end February
Video
Feeling like February again
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, February 24th
Video
Sports
Sports
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces – WNBA
Raiders
Aviators
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Game On! Vegas
Sports Betting
Prep Sports
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Podcasts
Top Stories
Thriller between Golden Knights, Wild marks first game fans allowed back in almost a year
Video
Top Stories
FACE-OFF: Deryk Engelland talks about fans returning to T-Mobile Arena
Video
WATCH: Fleury takes a puck to the head during VGK morning practice
Video
Silver Knights Logan Thompson named Goaltender of the Month
Knights welcome 2,600 fans back to T-Mobile Arena
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
#MakeAScene at the Cosmopolitan
Video
Top Stories
Talking water conservation with SNWA
Video
Top Stories
Celebrating the Cosmopolitan’s 10th anniversary
Video
Get wild beyond the neon
Video
Remembering Bugsy Siegel with at Bugsy & Myer’s Steakhouse
Video
Checking on the housing market with Harvey Blankfeld
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Remarkable Women
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Celebrating the Cosmopolitan’s 10th anniversary
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Mar 2, 2021 / 05:32 AM PST
/
Updated:
Mar 2, 2021 / 05:32 AM PST
Learn more at
CosmopolitanLasVegas.com
Don't Miss
Clark County expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility March 2
Video
I-Team: Video shows Lesly Palacio’s body being dragged by accused killer, father cleaning up scene, prosecutors say
Video
I-Team: What’s next for Tony Hsieh’s fortune? Longtime friend files lawsuits
Video
I-Team: Nevada no longer among worst states for getting out COVID vaccine
I-Team: No evidence Capitol rioter arrested in Las Vegas voted in election
Video
I-Team: Nevada continues to rank near last for vaccines administered, but reaches half-million milestone
Video
I-Team: Traffic stop on I-15 leads trooper to nearly 75 pounds of meth
Trending Stories
I-Team: Video shows Lesly Palacio’s body being dragged by accused killer, father cleaning up scene, prosecutors say
Video
Police release new video in unsolved murder of woman driving on I-15 freeway
Video
Clark County expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility March 2
Video
Man killed after being punched on Las Vegas Strip identified, suspect gives little information to police
Only on 8: Neighbors speak out after woman brutally killed inside her home
Video