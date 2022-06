Las Vegas(KLAS)-It is an immersive experience that encourages guests to experience the awe-inspiring works of Vincent Van Gogh on the Las Vegas strip and they have a special announcement. Mercedes Martinez talks with Amy Pittle the associate general manager of Immersive Van Gogh and Ji Kim aka Luna, one of the hosts of the exhibit.

Immersive Van Gogh has a pride month celebration 50% discount through July 21st. Discount code: Pride50