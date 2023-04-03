KLAS
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Apr 3, 2023 / 04:23 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 3, 2023 / 04:23 PM PDT
Las Vegas(KLAS)-BattleBots: Destruct-A-Thon is celebrating National Robotics Week with a special behind the scenes tour. Trey Roski the founder and CEO of BattleBots joined the show to tell us more.
