KLAS
Please enter a search term.
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Jan 23, 2023 / 04:07 PM PST
Updated: Jan 23, 2023 / 04:07 PM PST
las Vegas(KLAS)-Today is National Pie Day and we are celebrating with Emeril Lagasse’s infamous banana cream pie that you can get at Delmonico Steakhouse. Jillian Lopez chats with Chef Ivan Rojas to get a taste of the in-famous pie.
Here is a rundown of some of the iconic video games that made the leap to another screen.
Gua sha tools feature smooth, flat surfaces and come in a variety of shapes that are often used on the face and neck for beauty purposes.
To keep curly hair healthy and beautiful, you need a good shampoo, conditioner and styling product, along with a brush made just for curly hair.