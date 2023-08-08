Las Vegas(KLAS)-In honor of National Pickleball Day, president of the Southern Nevada Pickleball Club, Brien Vokits, shares tips for beginners. Check out their next events coming up:
Nevada Senior Games Sep 15-17 and the Heroes Open Nov 9-12th
