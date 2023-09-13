Las Vegas(KLAS)-September 12th is National Gumbo Day, and you can celebrate the official dish of Louisiana everyday at “Cajun mouth.”

Roqui Theus introduced Las Vegas Now to this family owned Louisiana kitchen best known for its gumbo. Their other authentic Cajun cuisine, snacks, drinks, and atmosphere also keep locals and visitors who are looking for a real Cajun experience coming back for me. Husband and wife owners, Zaverie and Cornelia Harris are Louisiana natives, and brought their taste of home to Vegas as a food truck before opening their brick-and-mortar. It’s safe to say the “Cajun mouth” knows what it’s talking about.

Cajun Mouth is located at 3441 W. Sahara Ave. Follow @cajunmouth on Instagram for updates.