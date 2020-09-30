Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Local News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
National News
I-Team
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Kentucky AG asks for delay in release of Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings
Video
Top Stories
Fire causes $25K in damages to Las Vegas apartment
Retail showdown: Target Deal Days to be held same time as Amazon’s Prime Day sales
Nevada August gaming win down 22%, Las Vegas Strip down 39%
Police: Motorcyclist dies following crash in east valley
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Summer heat keeps coming back
Video
Top Stories
50 cities facing more extreme heat in 2020
Top Stories
A cooler, clearer start to the week
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Saturday, September 26th
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, Sept. 25th
Video
Windy changes will help clear our skies
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
Aces advance to franchise’s 2nd WNBA Finals
Video
Will President Trump say ‘fake news’ or ‘China’ more? Sportsbooks offer bets for presidential debate
Las Vegas to host USA Volleyball 2021 Girls Junior National Championship for first time
the D Las Vegas offering private watch parties for sporting events
En Español
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Health Watch
Top Stories
Celebrating National Coffee Day at The Coffee Class
Video
Top Stories
Three Square is helping seniors with Golden Groceries
Video
Partners in Primary Care is a senior-focused practice
Video
Enjoy dinner and a show at Lawry’s The Prime Rib
Video
Making latte’s at the locally owned coffee shop The Coffee Class
Video
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Hispanic Heritage Month
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Celebrating National Coffee Day at The Coffee Class
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Sep 30, 2020 / 05:56 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Sep 30, 2020 / 05:56 AM PDT
Learn more at TheCoffeeClass.com
Don't Miss
Examining the Raiders defense against the Patriots
Video
How Darren Waller’s ability to overcome drugs and alcohol inspires mission to help lead the youth
Video
Dragon Ridge Country Club fined for hosting Raiders player’s charity event that did not comply with Nevada’s COVID-19 emergency directives
Beyond the Wall: Raiders’ Darren Waller hosts charity event for kids of southern Nevada
Video
VIDEO: Mistakes send Raiders to loss to Patriots
Video
Reports: Jonathan Abram injury worse that first thought
AP source: Raiders being investigated by NFL over locker room access
Trending Stories
Police: 2 teens shot in the southwest valley
WATCH: Gov. Sisolak raises cap on crowds to 250, effective Thursday
Video
Stolen, private data on CCSD students and employees released online by hacker
Video
Nevada increasing gathering capacity; local businesses ready for more events
Video
Fatal crash involving pedestrian at Rancho, Rainbow
Video