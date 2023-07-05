Las Vegas(KLAS)-Las Vegas has definitely earned the right say “Ball is life…” We are the official home of the NBA Summer League going from July 7th-17th, and in conjunction with that, the NBA is launching it’s first ever fan fest called NBA Con! This ultimate NBA fan experience is July 7th-9th inside the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. NBA’s head of event strategy and development, Joey Graziano, joined Roqui Theus to break down the play.

For tickets and more head to nbacon.com.