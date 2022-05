Las Vegas(KLAS)- ABIS stands for advancement of blacks in sports. It’s an organization that is proudly one of the voices of racial equity in sports. And after all of the work they do year round – it’s time to celebrate this memorial day weekend. Roqui Theus spoke with CEO and founder of ABIS Gary Charles about the events you can join this weekend.

For tickets head to: abischampionsandlegends.eventbrite.com