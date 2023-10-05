The Las Vegas Haunts tradition continues at Meadows Mall! LV Haunts owner Rich Strelak brought back the “Hotel Fear” and “Asylum” haunted houses to celebrate the season and their 25th year of fear. The actors are all volunteers and must be at least 17 years of age to participate. Rich is proud to say some of his volunteers have been with LV Haunts for years and have made it a family affair. Volunteers are fed throughout the evening, are awarded after the season and get together for team bonding throughout the year!

You can catch “Hotel Fear” and “Asylum” through October 31st and their special “Behind the Screams Tour” on October 18th and 23rd. To become a volunteer, or for tickets, head to LASVEGASHAUNTS.COM. Ticket sales benefit Paradise Ranch Foundation.