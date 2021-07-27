Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Top Stories
Las Vegas businesses, local leaders concerned about conventions as COVID cases rise
Video
Top Stories
Storms batter Pahrump, leaving major flooding, damage in their wake
Video
UPDATE: Two children rescued from Henderson drainage channel
Video
UPDATE: Mother accused of killing her 2 children held without bail at Henderson jail
Video: Police, bystanders rescue baby trapped under alleged drunk driver’s car
Video
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Storms batter Pahrump, leaving major flooding, damage in their wake
Video
Top Stories
Cleanup continues after another round of storms causes more damage around the valley
Video
Top Stories
No rest before storms return
Video
Flooded roads, damages reported in Nye County following overnight storms
Gallery
‘Ridge of death’ heat dome expected to scorch much of the US
Video
Surveying damage left in the wake of powerful Las Vegas valley storms
Video
Sports
Sports
Aviators
Aces
Raiders
Golden Knights
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Silver Knights
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Theodore and Knights make donation to breast cancer awareness
Video
Knights ready to sign Martinez to 3-year deal
Raiders searching for success headed into Gruden’s 4th year
Video
Las Vegas High football coach selected for NFL fellowship, will participate in Atlanta Falcons training camp
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
The PGA Tour Superstore Fitting Van Experience is the ultimate in custom club fitting
Video
Top Stories
Celebrating 2 years of handcrafted pops with The Joy Pop Co.
Video
Top Stories
Dr. Nash is transforming lives across the valley
Video
Riding the open waters with Boating Lake Mead
Video
Elephante returns to Vegas
Video
Nanny Bubby prepares a stuffed zucchini blossom
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Gr8 School Supply Drive
Class of 2021
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
Pool Patrol
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Celebrating 2 years of handcrafted pops with The Joy Pop Co.
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Jul 27, 2021 / 05:24 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Jul 27, 2021 / 05:24 AM PDT
For more info visit
The Joy Pop Co.
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Don't Miss
I-Team: ‘You will definitely catch COVID,’ Hawaii lieutenant governor says about visiting Las Vegas unvaccinated; these communities advise against travel
Video
I-Team: Police solve 1989 cold case murder of 14-year-old Las Vegas girl
Video
I-Team Vegas Unsolved: ‘We’re never going to celebrate Christmas again,’ father’s family offers reward in holiday murder
Video
I-Team: Woman accused of threatening to kill Metro officer, slipping out of handcuffs twice
I-Team: Who’s hiring? Job seekers changing careers amid Amazon boom
Video
I-Team: ‘How can I pay my bills?’ Older workers say potential employers disqualifying them due to age
Video
I-Team: A woman’s obscenity-laced threats: Sisolak’s daughter ‘needs to die. And so, does he’
Video