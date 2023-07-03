Las Vegas(KLAS)-Wear your red, white, and blue for “Red, White, & Views” at The Linq! The High Roller Observation Wheel is hosting its first ever Red, White & Views Picnic presented by Viator, where guests can escape the Vegas heat and celebrate with face painting, art activities, a coloring station and oversized games such as Jenga, Connect 4, and Checkers.

This all-ages event for locals and visitors is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m, and tickets include food, drinks, and a ride on High Roller. It’s $42 for guests 13 and over, $27 for children 4 to 12, and complimentary for children under 4.