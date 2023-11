Las Vegas(KLAS)-This Saturday, November 25, Jen Taler, the founder and curator of Market in the Alley, has brought together more than 70 small businesses for you to shop, explore, and get to know – just in time for the holidays. Happening from 11A.M. – 4P.M. in the Downtown Las Vegas Arts District.

Market in the Alley will be at The District at Green Valley Ranch on Sunday, November 26, back at UnCommons on December 3rd, and at their newest location in Centennial Hills on December 10th.