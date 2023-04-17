Las Vegas(KLAS)-On Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca will host their own Coachella-themed event Nochella. The festivity will take place during brunch and will feature live acoustics followed by a live DJ playing hot tracks starting at 12:30 p.m. To complete the Coachella experience, we will offer flower crowns and hair braiding.

For more information: bottiglialv.com