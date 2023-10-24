Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Nevada Craft Brewers Association (NCBA) is proud to announce its second annual Nevada Day Pint Promo starting Friday, October 27! – Limited-edition, collector’s pint glasses designed by local Carson City artist, Andy Harrison, will be on sale at a variety of Nevada craft breweries. Each Nevada Day Pint glass can be purchased, while supplies last, at participating breweries for $19.99. Each participating location will also offer a special $5 pour when the Nevada Day glass is presented until Monday, October 30.