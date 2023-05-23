Las Vegas(KLAS)-Founded by two local, women-owned companies – Akin Cooperative and Wine Hearse – Double Feature is a monthly wine tasting series that brings together natural wine and unexpected pairings. The event on Thursday May 26th will showcase eight different natural wines paired with a one-of-a-kind, vintage glass that local artist Hannah Holt will custom engrave for each ticket holder.

Visit the Double Feature Instagram page for all the details.