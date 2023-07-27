Las Vegas(KLAS)-National cheesecake day is on Sunday (July 30th), and we are getting a head start from the pros at The Cheesecake Factory!

Dawn Barrett, general manager of the Cheesecake Factory Las Vegas, stopped by to introduce their new rewards program, and the cookie dough lover’s cheesecake with pecans for national cheesecake day 2023. For every slice sold starting on national cheesecake day for a full year, the cheesecake factory will donate 25 cents to local feeding America food banks.