by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Apr 6, 2023 / 04:25 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 6, 2023 / 04:25 PM PDT
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Wyndee Forrest, President of the NCBA and Co-owner of CraftHaus Brewery, is ready to celebrate National Beer Day on April 7th. Be sure to check out the 2nd annual First Friday Beer Festival on Friday, May 5th in Downtown Las Vegas.
